7 dead in wrong-way crash on northern Illinois interstate

HAMPSHIRE, Ill. -- A crash involving a wrong-way car on an interstate in northern Illinois left seven people dead Sunday, including five children, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 2 a.m. on Interstate 90 in McHenry County, roughly 50 miles (80 kilometers) from Chicago.

Lauren Dobosz, 31, of Rolling Meadows and five children, all in a Chevrolet full-size van, were killed, according to Illinois State Police. The children were ages 5 to 13.

Jennifer Fernandez, 22, of Carpentersville, was driving an Acura TSX and also died, police said.

Fernandez was driving in the wrong direction 'for unknown reasons' before striking the van in the westbound lanes of I-90, police said, adding that both vehicles were 'engulfed in flames.'

The driver of the van, Thomas Dobosz, 32, was seriously injured.