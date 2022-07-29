Pac-12's Kliavkoff jabs Big 12, touts future after USC, UCLA

George Kliavkoff, Commissioner of the Pac-12 Conference, left, with Senior Associate Commissioner Merton Hanks, center, and Stanford Athletic Director Bernard Muir take questions from the media during opening of the Pac-12 NCAA college football media day Friday, July 29, 2022, in Los Angeles. Associated Press

LOS ANGELES -- Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff said his conference is far from finished, despite the defections of Southern California and UCLA.

Kliavkoff confirmed the Pac-12 is actively exploring expansion and lobbed several feisty jabs at the Big 12 during an eventful opening speech at his conference's football media day Friday - likely its last in the nation's second-largest media market.

While painting a promising picture of the league's future even after USC and UCLA leave for the Big Ten in 2024, Kliavkoff said the Pac-12 intends to keep its current members while entertaining new additions.

The commissioner also acknowledged frustration with the upheaval created by the defections, saying he had spent the past month 'trying to defend against grenades being lobbed in from every corner of the Big 12 trying to destabilize our conference.'

Kliavkoff responded to Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark's recent declaration that his league was 'open for business' in expansion by suggesting that those moves could include Big 12 schools coming his way, instead of the opposite assumption.

'With respect to the Big 12 being open for business, I appreciate that,' Kliavkoff said. 'We haven't decided whether we're going shopping there or not.'

The Pac-12 has lost its Los Angeles flagships after nearly a century of history, and Kliavkoff acknowledged the widespread speculation about the long-term health of his comparatively underfunded West Coast conference. The commissioner insisted the Pac-12 will have a stronger base after its new media rights deal, and that footing could lead to expansion.

