Popp powers Germany past France, into Euro 2022 final

Germany players pose, with the jersey of teammate Klara Buehl, before the Women Euro 2022 semifinal soccer match between Germany and France at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes, England, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Buehl is unable to play due to having been infected with COVID-19. Associated Press

Germany's Giulia Gwinn, left, duels for the ball with France's Melvine Malard during the Women Euro 2022 semi final soccer match between Germany and France at MK stadium in Milton Keynes, England, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Associated Press

France's Grace Geyoro, center, vies for the ball with Germany's Sara Daebritz, Lena Oberdorf and Marina Hegering, from left to right, during the Women Euro 2022 semifinal soccer match between Germany and France at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes, England, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Associated Press

Germany's Alexandra Popp celebrates after scoring her side's first goal during the Women Euro 2022 semi final soccer match between Germany and France at MK stadium in Milton Keynes, England, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Associated Press

Germany's Alexandra Popp celebrates after scoring her side's first goal during the Women Euro 2022 semi final soccer match between Germany and France at MK stadium in Milton Keynes, England, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Associated Press

Germany's Alexandra Popp celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Women Euro 2022 semifinal soccer match between Germany and France at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes, England, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Associated Press

MILTON KEYNES, England -- Alexandra Popp scored twice to power Germany to a 2-1 win over France on Wednesday and into the final of the European Championship against England.

With the game level at 1-1 and both teams missing chances to score, Germany captain Popp leaped above the French defense in the 76th minute to send a bouncing header into the French goal. Popp has scored in all five of Germany's games so far at the tournament.

Both of Popp's goals came off crosses from Svenja Huth. Popp blasted a powerful shot over France goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin in the 40th for the lead. It was soon canceled out when Kadidiatou Diani's shot bounced off the post and in off keeper Merle Frohms' back for an own goal.

Germany plays host nation England in the final Sunday at Wembley Stadium. Popp and England's Beth Mead are the joint top scorers with six goals each.

