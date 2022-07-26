Crews make progress against destructive fire near Yosemite

Firefighter Sergio Porras mops up hot spots while battling the Oak Fire in the Jerseydale community of Mariposa County, Calif., on Monday, July 25, 2022. He is part of Task Force Rattlesnake, a program comprised of Cal Fire and California National Guard firefighters. Associated Press

Firefighters mop up hot spots while battling the Oak Fire in the Jerseydale community of Mariposa County, Calif., on Monday, July 25, 2022. They are part of Task Force Rattlesnake, a program comprised of Cal Fire and California National Guard firefighters. Associated Press

Firefighters Jerome Alton, right, and Sergio Porras wrap up an overnight shift battling the Oak Fire in the Jerseydale community of Mariposa County, Calif., on Monday, July 25, 2022. Associated Press

Firefighters mop up hot spots while battling the Oak Fire in the Jerseydale community of Mariposa County, Calif., on Monday, July 25, 2022. From right to left are Sergio Porras, Jerome Alton and Natasha Rodocker. They are part of Task Force Rattlesnake, a program comprised of Cal Fire and California National Guard firefighters. Associated Press

A bird flies above an air tanker battling the Oak Fire in Mariposa County, Calif., on Sunday, July 24, 2022. Associated Press

An air tanker flies past flames while battling the Oak Fire in Mariposa County, Calif., Sunday, July 24, 2022. Associated Press

An air tanker drops retardant while trying to stop the Oak Fire from reaching the Lushmeadows community in Mariposa County, Calif., on Sunday, July 24, 2022. Associated Press

Residents affected by the Oak Fire listen to updates from fire officials during a community meeting in Mariposa County, Calif., on Sunday, July 24, 2022. Associated Press

A helicopter flies above flames while battling the Oak Fire in Mariposa County, Calif., Sunday, July 24, 2022. Associated Press

A helicopter drops water while battling the Oak Fire in Mariposa County, Calif., on Sunday, July 24, 2022. Associated Press

An air tanker drops retardant while trying to stop the Oak Fire from progressing in Mariposa County, Calif., on Sunday, July 24, 2022. Associated Press

A firefighter stands atop a fire engine shortly after coming on duty to battle the Oak Fire in the Jerseydale community of Mariposa County, Calif., on Sunday, July 24, 2022. Associated Press

The Oak Fire burns behind a scorched pickup truck in the Jerseydale community of Mariposa County, Calif., early Sunday, July 24, 2022. Associated Press