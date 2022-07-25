Grains mostly higher, Livestock mixed
Updated 7/25/2022 3:25 PM
Wheat for Sep. rose 11 cents at $7.70 a bushel; Sep. corn gained 15.75 cents at $5.80 a bushel, Sep. oats fell 10 cents $4.4250 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans advanced 38.50 cents at $14.3715 a bushel.
Beef was mixed and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was up .38 cent at $1.3775 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle lost 2.25 cents at $1.7930 a pound; while Aug. lean hogs fell 1.48 cents at $1.1722 a pound.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.