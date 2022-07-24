LEADING OFF: Dodgers fans covet Soto, Red Sox slumping

National League's Juan Soto, of the Washington Nationals, holds the winner's trophy after the MLB All-Star baseball Home Run Derby, Monday, July 18, 2022, in Los Angeles. Associated Press

Boston Red Sox's Alex Verdugo looks at the scoreboard during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Friday, July 22, 2022, in Boston. Associated Press

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Aaron Ashby throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Friday, July 8, 2022, in Milwaukee. Associated Press