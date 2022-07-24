Russia FM visits Egypt, part of Africa trip amid Ukraine war
Posted7/24/2022 7:00 AM
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is in Cairo Sunday for talks with Egyptian officials as his country seeks to break diplomatic isolation and sanctions by the West over its invasion of Ukraine
Article Comments
