South Japan's Sakurajima volcano erupts, no damage reported

This long exposure image shows the eruption of volcano Sakurajima Sunday night, July 24, 2022, in the view from Tarumizu city, Japan's southern prefecture of Kagoshima. Japan's Meteorological Agency said a volcano on Japan's southern main island of Kyushu erupted Sunday night, spewing ash and volcanic rocks, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries in nearby towns. (Kyodo News via AP) Associated Press