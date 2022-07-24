Northeast US swelters under 'extremely oppressive' heat
Updated 7/24/2022 11:46 AM
Residents around the Northeast U.S. are bracing for potentially record-breaking temperatures as a nearly weeklong hot spell continues
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.