Bus falls off a bridge in Kenya, leaves 21 dead
Updated 7/24/2022 2:59 PM
Police in Kenya say at least 21 people have died after a bus fell off a bridge and plunged into a river along the highway from the capital, Nairobi, to the central town of Meru
