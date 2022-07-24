 

Volcanic eruption in Japan forces evacuations in 2 towns

  • This long exposure image shows the eruption of volcano Sakurajima Sunday night, July 24, 2022, in the view from Tarumizu city, Japan's southern prefecture of Kagoshima. Japan's Meteorological Agency said a volcano on Japan's southern main island of Kyushu erupted Sunday night, spewing ash and volcanic rocks, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries in nearby towns. (Kyodo News via AP)

  • Ash from Sakurajima volcano is seen on a vehicle in Kagoshima, southern island of Kyushu, Japan Monday, July 25, 2022. The volcano erupted Sunday night, spewing ash and rocks, causing dozens of residents in nearby towns to evacuate to a safer part of the region. (Kyodo News via AP)

  • This long exposure image shows the eruption of volcano Sakurajima Sunday night, July 24, 2022, in the view from Tarumizu city, Japan's southern prefecture of Kagoshima. Japan's Meteorological Agency said a volcano on Japan's southern main island of Kyushu erupted Sunday night, spewing ash and volcanic rocks, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries in nearby towns. (Kyodo News via AP)

  • Volcano Sakurajima is seen on March 8, 2022, in Japan's southern prefecture of Kagoshima. Japan's Meteorological Agency said a volcano on Japan's southern main island of Kyushu erupted Sunday night, July 24, 2022, spewing ash and volcanic rocks, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries in nearby towns. (Kyodo News via AP)

By MARI YAMAGUCHI
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 7/24/2022 9:44 PM

Dozens of people have evacuated two towns in southern Japan where a volcano spewed ash and large rocks into the nighttime sky

