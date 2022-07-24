Volcanic eruption in Japan forces evacuations in 2 towns

This long exposure image shows the eruption of volcano Sakurajima Sunday night, July 24, 2022, in the view from Tarumizu city, Japan's southern prefecture of Kagoshima. Japan's Meteorological Agency said a volcano on Japan's southern main island of Kyushu erupted Sunday night, spewing ash and volcanic rocks, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries in nearby towns. (Kyodo News via AP) Associated Press

Ash from Sakurajima volcano is seen on a vehicle in Kagoshima, southern island of Kyushu, Japan Monday, July 25, 2022. The volcano erupted Sunday night, spewing ash and rocks, causing dozens of residents in nearby towns to evacuate to a safer part of the region. (Kyodo News via AP) Associated Press

