Painful weekend of border delays from UK into France

Traffic queues are seen at the check-in of the Port of Dover as delays at the Port of Dover and Eurotunnel continue to affect journeys as many families embark vacations following the start of summer holidays for schools in England and Wales, near Folkestone, England, Saturday July 23, 2022. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP) Associated Press

Traffic queues are seen at the check-in of the Port as delays at the Port of Dover and Eurotunnel continue to affect journeys as many families embark vacations following the start of summer holidays for schools in England and Wales, near Folkestone, England, Saturday July 23, 2022. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP) Associated Press