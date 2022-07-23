Verlander gets 13th win, leads Astros over Mariners 3-1

Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander throws against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Seattle. Associated Press

SEATTLE -- Justin Verlander became the major leagues' first 13-game winner, striking out nine and topping 99 mph in his final inning to lead the Houston Astros over the Seattle Mariners 3-1 on Saturday.

Verlander (13-3) allowed four hits in seven innings to win his fifth straight start. He retired 15 straight before Carlos Santana's seven-inning homer.

Bryan Abreu got three straight outs to finish the four-hitter for his second big league save.

Kyle Tucker and Yuli Gurriel hit RBI doubles in the fourth off Logan Gilbert (10-4) to help the Astros to their fourth consecutive win and send Seattle to its second straight loss after a 14-game winning streak.

BLUE JAYS 4, RED SOX 1

BOSTON -- Alek Manoah (11-4) allowed one run and six hits in six innings as he lowered his ERA to 2.24 and sent Boston to its eighth loss in nine games.

Toronto got seven hits a day after pounding out 29 in a 28-5 romp and improved to 9-3 against the Red Sox this year. The Blue Jays are 3 1/2 games ahead of Boston for the AL's final wild-card spot.

Jordan Romano pitched a scoreless ninth for his AL-leading 21st save.

Santiago Espinal and George Springer hit RBI singles off Kutter Crawford (2-3) in a three-run third, and Alejandro Kirk had a sacrifice fly.

Boston put All-Star third baseman Rafael Devers on the 10-day injured list because of right hamstring inflammation.

DODGERS 4, GIANTS 2

LOS ANGELES -- Mookie Betts hit his 200th career home run, Julio UrÃ­as tossed six innings of two-hit ball and Los Angeles beat San Francisco Giants to extend its winning streak to seven games.

Trea Turner and Freddie Freeman also homered for the Dodgers, who have won 14 of their last 15. Gavin Lux added an RBI triple in the sixth.

It was the first time this season Betts, Turner and Freeman have homered in the same game.

UrÃ­as (9-6) struck out five to improve to 6-0 in his last seven starts. David Price came on late in the ninth inning for his second career save.

Giants starter Alex Wood (6-8) struck out five straight Dodger hitters before Betts and Turner hit back-to-back solo shots in the third inning. Both came on sinkers with a full count and marked the fifth time this season the Dodgers had hit consecutive homers.

GUARDIANS 7, WHITE SOX 4, GAME 1

WHITE SOX 5, GUARDIANS 4, GAME 2

CHICAGO -- AJ Pollock hit a two-run single with two outs in the eighth inning and Chicago beat Cleveland to split their day-night doubleheader.

Eloy JimÃ©nez homered and YoÃ¡n Moncada drove in two runs as Chicago improved to 9-9 in a stretch of 19 straight games against AL Central opponents. The White Sox won the division last year, but they are going to need a strong second half to secure a third straight postseason appearance.

The Guardians had their five-game winning streak snapped.

In the opener, Josh Naylor snapped a ninth-inning tie with a pinch-hit single. Steven Kwan had three hits and JosÃ© RamÃ­rez drove in two runs with a pair of sacrifice flies.

Chicago blew a 3-0 lead in the second game, but Pollock's bases-loaded single against Nick Sandlin drove in Andrew Vaughn and JosÃ© Abreu. Joe Kelly (1-2) got three outs for the win, and Matt Foster worked the ninth for his second career save.

In the first game, rookie Nolan Jones doubled to begin the ninth and Naylor, batting for catcher Austin Hedges, gave Cleveland a 5-4 lead when he singled to center against All-Star closer Liam Hendriks (1-3). Kwan singled in pinch-runner Alex Call and scored on RamÃ­rez's sac fly.

Trevor Stephan (4-3) got four outs, and Emmanuel Clase pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his 20th save.

BRAVES 7, ANGELS 2

ATLANTA -- Austin Riley homered among his three hits, Kyle Wright won his 12th game to take the NL lead, and Atlanta beat Los Angeles.

Riley, an NL All-Star reserve earlier this week, has a 15-game hitting streak and is batting .439 over his last 20 games.

The Braves, who moved one-half game behind the New York Mets for the lead in the NL East, are 35-11 since June 1 - the best record in the majors over that span. They are 19-6 at home during the stretch and have outscored opponents 131-78 in those 25 games.

Wright (12-4) has won five straight decisions over a six-start stretch and moved one victory shy of Houston's Justin Verlander for the major league lead. Wright gave up two runs and seven hits with no walks and eight strikeouts in six innings.

Shohei Ohtani homered in the fifth to trim Atlanta's lead to 7-2. The homer was Ohtani's 20th.

Angels starter Patrick Sandoval (3-6) gave up five runs and eight hits in three innings. The Angels have lost 14 of 16 and are a season-worst 16 games under .500.

PIRATES 1, MARLINS 0

PITTSBURGH -- Jose Quintana pitched seven strong innings and combined with two relievers on a five-hitter to lead Pittsburgh over Miami.

Yoshi Tsutsugo knocked in the lone run with a sixth-inning single as the Pirates won for just second time in seven games.

Quintana (3-5) allowed four hits while matching his season high in innings. He had four strikeouts and no walks. Wil Crowe and All-Star David Bednar followed with one inning apiece. Bednar notched his 17th save in 21 opportunities while finishing the Pirates' third shutout of the season.

The slumping Marlins were blanked for the fourth time in their last five games.

Highly touted Marlins rookie pitcher Max Meyer left in the first inning with right elbow discomfort. Miami wound up using six pitchers as it lost for the fifth time in six games.

