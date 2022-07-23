Quioto scores to lift Montreal past DC United 2-1

D.C. United goalkeeper Rafael Romo (1) catches the ball during the first half of the team's MLS soccer match against CF MontrÃ©al, Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Washington. Associated Press

CF MontrÃ©al defender Alistair Johnston, right, leaps for the ball in front of D.C. United defender Gaoussou SamakÃ© during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Washington. Associated Press

CF MontrÃ©al forward Mason Toye (13) controls the ball next to D.C. United midfielder Drew Skundrich (12) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Washington. Associated Press

CF MontrÃ©al defender Alistair Johnston, right, contends for the ball against D.C. United defender Gaoussou SamakÃ© (2) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Washington. Associated Press

CF MontrÃ©al midfielder Matko Miljevic, left, is defended by D.C. United midfielder Sofiane Djeffal (13) during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Washington. CF MontrÃ©al won 2-1. Associated Press

CF MontrÃ©al defender Alistair Johnston (22) and D.C. United midfielder Theodore Ku-DiPietro vie for the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Washington. CF MontrÃ©al won 2-1. Associated Press

CF MontrÃ©al goalkeeper James Pantemis point during the second half of the team's MLS soccer match against D.C. United, Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Washington. CF MontrÃ©al won 2-1. Associated Press

CF MontrÃ©al forward Romell Quioto (30) chases the ball during the first half of the team's MLS soccer match against D.C. United, Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Washington. Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- Romell Quioto scored a crucial goal in Montreal's 2-1 victory against D.C. United on Saturday.

Quioto's goal came in the 35th minute to put Montreal (11-8-2) up 2-0. Joel Waterman assisted the goal. Quioto scored all of Montreal's goals in the game.

James Pantemis had four saves for Montreal.

Steve Birnbaum scored for United (5-12-3).

D.C. United outshot Montreal 13-10, with five shots on goal to Montreal's three.

Rafael Romo saved one of the three shots he faced for United.

Montreal plays at home on Saturday against New York City FC, while United will host Orlando City on Sunday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.