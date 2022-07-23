Tornado snaps trees, damages roofs in suburban Chicago

NAPERVILLE, Ill. -- The National Weather Service has confirmed that a small tornado has touched down in suburban Chicago.



Snapped trees and minor damage to roofs in Naperville was reported Saturday, meteorologist Todd Kluber said.

The tornado was part of thunderstorms that rolled through the Chicago area overnight. Wind gusts reached 58 mph at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, Kluber added.

Flood watches were issued for a number of northern and western suburbs. A flash flood warning was issued for some communities along the Illinois state line with northwestern Indiana.