Two people shot in gun battle with Chicago police officers

CHICAGO -- Chicago police wounded two people during a shootout Friday morning in the Pilsen neighborhood on the city's Southwest Side.

Officers were conducting an 'investigatory stop' of several people shortly before 7 a.m. when there was an exchange of gunfire, police spokesman Tom Ahern said on Twitter.

Two individuals were struck, Ahern said.

One of them was listed in serious condition with gunshot wounds to his back and thigh, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said. The condition of the second person was not released.

Two officers were hospitalized for observation, Langford said.

Police did not say if both people fired at officers.

Residents of the area told WFLD-TV they heard about 10 shots fired.

Ahern said an investigation is continuing.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability said it was investigating the shooting.