Judge sentences ex-Minneapolis officer Thomas Lane to 2 1/2 years on federal civil rights charge in George Floyd killing
Updated 7/21/2022 10:48 AM
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Judge sentences ex-Minneapolis officer Thomas Lane to 2 1/2 years on federal civil rights charge in George Floyd killing.
