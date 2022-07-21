Canada Pope, Advisory

Pope Francis begins a weeklong trip to Canada on Sunday to apologize to Indigenous peoples for the abuses committed by Catholic missionaries in the country's notorious residential schools. The trip follows Francis' historic April 1 apology in the Vatican and is designed to allow him to meet with school survivors, hear their stories, and beg their forgiveness in person.

VATICAN CANADA INDIGENOUS ARTIFACTS. The return of Indigenous artifacts held at the Vatican Museums is one of the contentious items on Pope Francis' agenda: as he visits Canada to apologize to native peoples for the abuses they suffered. TEXT and PHOTOS moved July 21.

INDIGENOUS SCHOOLS POPE APOLOGY. Indigenous persons in Alberta are voicing a range of hope, wariness and skepticism as Pope Francis prepares to arrive next week in the Canadian province. The pope is scheduled to visit the site of a former residential school for Indigenous children and deliver a long-anticipated apology for the Catholic Church's role in a historic system of schools that aimed to sever children from their tribal traditions and where many students suffered abuse. UPCOMING: 1,000 words. With video, photos.

VATICAN CANADA. Francis says his trip to Canada is a 'penitential' pilgrimage to apologize for the 'evil' inflicted on Indigenous peoples by Catholic missionaries in the country's notorious residential schools. The Vatican is also currently reviewing the 15th-century papal bulls that justified colonial expansion and the so-called 'Doctrine of Discovery' that was used by European powers and, eventually the Canadian government, to justify seizing indigenous lands and resources and oppressing their original inhabitants. TEXT UPCOMING: 800 words. With photos.

CANADA POPE CHURCH APOLOGIES. When Pope Francis apologizes to Indigenous groups on Canadian soil this week, he will take another step toward healing harms inflicted at church-run residential schools - and add to the Catholic Church's growing ledger of atonements for past transgressions. UPCOMING: 1,000 words. With photos.

CANADA POPE. Pope Francis flies to Canada at the start of his trip. UPCOMING story at 0800GMT/4 a.m. EDT, to be updated upon the pope's arrival in Edmonton at 1720GMT/1:20 p.m. EDT

0700GMT/3 a.m. EDT - Departure from Rome airport

1720GMT/1:20 p.m. EDT - Arrival at Edmonton, official welcome

MONDAY, JULY 25:

CANADA POPE. Pope Francis begins a 'penitential' visit to Canada to beg forgiveness from survivors of the country's residential schools, where Catholic missionaries contributed to the 'cultural genocide' of generations of Indigenous children by trying to stamp out their languages, cultures and traditions. Francis set to visit the cemetery at the former residential school in Maskwacis near Edmonton.

1600GMT/12 p.m. EDT - MASKWACIS: Pope Francis meets with indigenous communities, including First Nations, Metis and Inuit, and delivers an address. Reactions.

2245GMT/6:45 p.m. EDT - EDMONTON: Pope Francis meets with Indigenous peoples and members of the parish community of Sacred Heart and will give a speech.

TUESDAY, JULY 26:

CANADA POPE EDMONTON DIVERSITY. A look at the multicultural, multilingual melting pot of Edmonton, Canada, where Pope Francis chose to begin his historic apology tour of Canada.

CANADA POPE. Pope Francis celebrates Mass in Edmonton's massive sports stadium and visits one of the most important Catholic pilgrimage sites in Canada, Lac Sainte Anne, famed for its holy waters and known to Indigenous peoples for its healing powers. Developing from 1615GMT/12:15 p.m. EDT start of Mass.

1515GMT/11:15 EST - EDMONTON: Pope Francis presides over the Holy Mass and delivers the homily at Commonwealth Stadium.

2300GMT/7 p.m. EDT - LAC STE. ANNE: Pope Francis takes part in the Lac Ste. Anne's pilgrimage and liturgy of the word, delivering the homily.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 27:

CANADA POPE CHURCH AND STATE. A look at how the Catholic Church has lost its voice in once-staunchly Catholic Quebec City, and its sometimes tense relations with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who had asked for a papal apology five years ago only to be rebuffed until this year.

CANADA POPE. Pope Francis meets with Canada's governor general and the prime minister three days into his Canada trip rather than on Day 1, in a clear sign that his priority was to meet with Indigenous peoples and apologize to them. Francis delivers a speech to the government, diplomats and Indigenous representatives. Developing from 2000GMT/4 p.m. EDT

1500GMT/11 a.m. EDT - EDMONTON: Departure from Edmonton International Airport, to Quebec.

1905GMT/3:05 p.m. EDT - QUEBEC CITY: Arrival at Quebec Jean Lesage International Airport.

1940GMT/3:40 p.m. EDT - QUEBEC CITY: Welcome ceremony at Citadelle de Quebec, the official residence of the Governor General of Canada.

2000GMT/4 p.m. EDT - QUEBEC CITY: Courtesy visit to Canada's governor general Mary Simon at the Citadelle de Quebec.

2020GMT/4:20 p.m. EDT - QUEBEC CITY: Pope Francis meets with Quebec prime minister FranÃ§ois Legault at the Citadelle de Quebec.

2045GMT/8:45 p.m. EDT - QUEBEC CITY: Pope Francis meets with civil authorities, representatives of indigenous peoples and members of the diplomatic corps at the Citadelle de Quebec. The pope will give a speech.

THURSDAY, JULY 28:

CANADA POPE IQALUIT. The capital of Nunavut has fewer than 8,000 people and is one of the northernmost places a pope has ever gone. Francis though will visit Iqaluit to meet with members of the Inuit community on his final day in Canada.

CANADA POPE. Pope Francis celebrates Mass in Quebec and gives marching orders to the country's priests, deacons and religious sisters. Developing from 1320GMT arrival of the pope at the Basilica of St. Anne de Beaupre.

1320GMT/8:20 a.m. EDT - QUEBEC CITY: Pope Francis presides over the holy mass and delivers the homily at the National Shrine of Saint Anne de BeauprÃ©.

2115GMT/5:15 p.m EDT - QUEBEC CITY: Vespers with bishops, priests, deacons, consecrated persons, seminarians, and pastoral workers at the Cathedral of Notre Dame in Quebec, with the homily of the Pope.

FRIDAY, JULY 29:

CANADA POPE. Pope Francis travels to chilly Iqaluit, capital of northern Nunavut, to meet with Inuit Indigenous people, including school children and survivors of residential schools, in his final day in Canada.

1300GMT/9 a.m. EDT - QUEBEC CITY: Private meeting with the members of the Society of Jesus (Jesuits) in the archbishop's residence in Quebec City.

1445GMT/10:45 a.m. EDT - QUEBEC CITY: Pope Francis meets and greets a delegation of indigenous peoples in Quebec at the Archbishop's residence.

1630GMT/12:30 p.m. EDT - QUEBEC CITY: Departure by plane from Quebec International Airport to Iqaluit, Nunavut.

1950GMT/2:50 p.m. EDT - IQALUIT: Pope Francis arrives at Iqaluit Airport.

2015GMT/3:15 p.m. EDT - IQALUIT: Private meeting with students of the former residential schools in the primary school in Iqaluit.

2100GMT/5 p.m. EDT - IQALUIT: Outdoor meeting with young people and elders at Nakasuk Elementary School Square.

2215GMT/6:15 p.m. EDT - IQALUIT: Farewell ceremony at Iqaluit airport. Pope Francis then boards plane and leaves for Rome

SATURDAY, JULY 30:

CANADA POPE. The Pope returns to Rome, wrapping a weeklong trip to Canada. He is expected to hold a press conference aboard the papal plane.

