UK weather turmoil disrupts train travel for 3rd day

An ice cream van parked on the banks of Loch Lomond, in the village of Luss in Argyll and Bute, Scotland, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Britain shattered its record for highest temperature ever registered amid a heat wave that has seized swaths of Europe. The national weather forecaster predicted it would get hotter still Tuesday in a country ill prepared for such extremes. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP) Associated Press

A view of low water levels at Roadford Lake in Devon, England, Tuesday July 19, 2022. Britain shattered its record for highest temperature ever registered amid a heat wave that has seized swaths of Europe. The national weather forecaster predicted it would get hotter still Tuesday in a country ill prepared for such extremes. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP) Associated Press

A swimmer in water in the Canary Wharf docklands in east London, Tuesday July 19, 2022. Britain shattered its record for highest temperature ever registered amid a heat wave that has seized swaths of Europe. The national weather forecaster predicted it would get hotter still Tuesday in a country ill prepared for such extremes. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP) Associated Press

ADDS TROUPE'S NAME - Members of the Australian cabaret & circus troupe Briefs, cool down in a fountain on the Southbank in London, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Britain shattered its record for highest temperature ever registered Tuesday, with a provisional reading of 39.1 degrees Celsius (102.4 degrees Fahrenheit), according to the country's weather office - and the heat was only expected to rise. Associated Press

ADDS TROUPE'S NAME - Members of the Australian cabaret & circus troupe Briefs cool down in a fountain on the Southbank in London, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Britain shattered its record for highest temperature ever registered Tuesday, with a provisional reading of 39.1 degrees Celsius (102.4 degrees Fahrenheit), according to the country's weather office - and the heat was only expected to rise. Associated Press

The scene of a blaze in the village of Wennington, east London, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. The typically temperate nation of England is the latest to be walloped by unusually hot, dry weather that has triggered wildfires from Portugal to the Balkans and led to hundreds of heat-related deaths. (Yui Mok/PA via AP) Associated Press

The scene of a blaze is in the village of Wennington, east London, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. The typically temperate nation of England is the latest to be walloped by unusually hot, dry weather that has triggered wildfires from Portugal to the Balkans and led to hundreds of heat-related deaths. (Yui Mok/PA via AP) Associated Press

A blaze is in the village of Wennington, east London, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. The typically temperate nation of England is the latest to be walloped by unusually hot, dry weather that has triggered wildfires from Portugal to the Balkans and led to hundreds of heat-related deaths. (Yui Mok/PA via AP) Associated Press

LONDON -- Britain's record-breaking heat wave disrupted travel for a third day and firefighters remained on alert Wednesday even as cloudy skies and showers brought relief from the scorching temperatures of recent days.

Forecasters predict London will reach a high of 26 Celsius (79 Fahrenheit) on Wednesday, down from the record 40.3C (104.4F) set Tuesday at Coningsby in eastern England.

Still, the main train line from London to Edinburgh will remain closed until noon as crews work to repair power lines and signaling equipment damaged by a heat-related fire on Tuesday, according to the London North Eastern Railway.

The London Fire Brigade had its busiest day since World War II on Tuesday as firefighters received more than 2,600 calls and at one point were fighting 12 fires simultaneously, Mayor Sadiq Khan said. At least 41 properties were destroyed, he said.

Despite lower temperatures, the fire danger remains high because hot, dry weather has parched grassland around the city, Khan said.

'Once it catches fire it spreads incredibly fast, like wildfires like you see in movies or in fires in California or in parts of France'»,' Khan told the BBC. 'I've just spoken to the fire commissioner. He's still concerned about the ground being dry and the speed of fire spreading.'

___

Follow AP's climate coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment.