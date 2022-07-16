Romell Quioto scores in Montreal's 1-0 win over Toronto FC
Updated 7/16/2022 8:53 PM
MONTREAL -- Romell Quioto scored on a header in the 69th minute and Montreal beat Toronto FC 1-0 on Saturday night.
Montreal improved to 10-8-2. Toronto has lost five in a row to fall to 5-12-4.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.