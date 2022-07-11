Keller, Pasquantino lead Tigers past Royals 3-1 in DH opener

Kansas City Royals pitcher Brad Keller delivers to a Detroit Tigers batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, July 11, 2022. Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Brad Keller tossed seven strong innings and rookie Vinnie Pasquantino homered and drove in a pair of runs as the Kansas City Royals beat the Detroit Tigers 3-1 Monday in the opener of a split doubleheader.

Injured Royals infielder Whit Merrifield didn't play, ending his consecutive games streak at a franchise-record 553 - it dated to June 24, 2018, and was the longest active string in the majors.

Merrifield exited Sunday's game with right toe discomfort. He is expected to be placed on the injured list due to a bone bruise and ligament swelling.

Keller (5-9) permitted only three singles while fanning eight. Scott Barlow earned his 14th save with a scoreless ninth.

Pasquantino connected against Michael Pineda (2-4). It was his second career homer, both against Pineda, and both on the first pitch in the fourth inning.

Riley Greene had two of Detroit's four singles and scored their lone run in the sixth on Keller's two-out wild pitch.

___

