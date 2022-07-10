Lowe's own-goal sends Orlando City past Inter Miami 1-0
ORLANDO, Fla. -- Damion Lowe's own-goal two minutes into second-half stoppage time game Orlando City SC a 1-0 victory over Inter Miami CF after a lengthy weather delay on Saturday.
Lowe had the ball carom off his leg past goalkeeper Drake Callender, who had one save for Inter Miami (6-8-4).
Pedro Gallese had one save for Orlando City (8-7-4).
Inter Miami had a 10-8 advantage in shots. Both teams had just one shot on goal.
