Hadebe sparks Dynamo to 2-2 draw with FC Dallas

FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira (10) jumps over Houston Dynamo defender Daniel Steres (2) as his goal kick gets past goalkeeper Steve Clark, left, during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Houston. Associated Press

Players from both the Housyon Dynamos and FC Dallas push and shove each other on the pitch after a goal by the Dynamo was disallowed during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Houston. Associated Press

Houston Dynamo forward Thor Ulfarsson, left, looks on as midfielder Hector Herrera, center, shakes hands with Memo Rodriguez (8) as Rodriguez leaves the pitch as Ulfarsson and Herrera are substituted into an MLS soccer match during the second half against FC Dallas, Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Houston. Associated Press

FC Dallas' Jesus Ferreira (10) and Paul Arriola (7) run past taunting Houston Dynamo fans after a goal by Ferreira during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Houston. Associated Press

Houston Dynamo defender Teenage Hadebe, left, gets his shot past FC Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes, center, to score as FC Dallas midfielder Ema Twumasi, right, looks on during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Houston. Associated Press

Houston Dynamo defender Teenage Hadebe (17) celebrates his goal against FC Dallas' Nkosi Tafari (17) and goalkeeper Maarten Paes, right, during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Houston. Associated Press

Houston Dynamo midfielder Hector Herrera, right, kicks away the ball in front of FC Dallas forward Franco Jara, left, during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Houston. Associated Press

Houston Dynamo's Matias Vera (22) looks on as teammate Hector Herrera, center, kicks away the ball in front of FC Dallas midfielder Brandon Servania (18) during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Houston. Associated Press

FC Dallas midfielder Paxton Pomykal (19) is pushed by Houston Dynamo defender Daniel Steres, right, during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Houston. Associated Press

Houston Dynamo midfielder Fafa Picault, left, shoots on goal as FC Dallas defender Marco Farfan, center, and goalkeeper Maarten Paes, right, successfully defend the goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Houston. Farfan was injured on the play and was taken from the pitch. Associated Press

HOUSTON -- Defender Teenage Hadebe scored in the 11th minute of second-half stoppage time after JesÃºs Ferreira's goal eight minutes earlier had give FC Dallas the lead and the Houston Dynamo earned a 2-2 draw on Saturday.

Ferreira kept pace with Austin FC's SebastiÃ¡n Driussi with his 11th goal of the season - one behind front-runner ValentÃ­n Castellanos of New York City FC in the race for the Golden Boot.

Dallas (7-5-7) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 27th minute on a goal by Matt Hedges.

Houston (6-9-4) answered with Thorleifur Ãlfarsson's goal in the 69th minute to knot the score.

The Dynamo outshot Dallas 19-13 with an 8-6 advantage in shots on goal.

Maarten Paes had five saves for Dallas. Steve Clark saved four shots for Houston.

