Remi Walter breaks tie, Sporting KC beats Montreal 2-1
Updated 7/9/2022 9:15 PM
MONTREAL -- Remi Walter broke a tie in the 63rd minute in Sporting Kansas City's 2-1 victory over Montreal on Saturday night.
Walter powered through the defense for the winner.
Roger Espinoza tied it for Kansas City (5-11-4) in the 29th. Romell Quioto opened the scoring for Montreal (9-8-2) in the 13th.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.