 

Remi Walter breaks tie, Sporting KC beats Montreal 2-1

  Sporting Kansas City's Remi Walter (54) celebrates with teammates after scoring against CF Montreal during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

    Sporting Kansas City's Remi Walter (54) celebrates with teammates after scoring against CF Montreal during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

  CF Montreal's Jojea Kwizera, left, challenges Sporting Kansas City's Johnny Russell during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

    CF Montreal's Jojea Kwizera, left, challenges Sporting Kansas City's Johnny Russell during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

  CF Montreal's Rudy Camacho, right, challenges Sporting Kansas City's Johnny Russell during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

    CF Montreal's Rudy Camacho, right, challenges Sporting Kansas City's Johnny Russell during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

  CF Montreal's Romell Quioto reacts after scoring against Sporting Kansas City during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

    CF Montreal's Romell Quioto reacts after scoring against Sporting Kansas City during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

  CF Montreal's Rudy Camacho, left, and Sporting KC's Remi Walter go for the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

    CF Montreal's Rudy Camacho, left, and Sporting KC's Remi Walter go for the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

 
Updated 7/9/2022 9:15 PM

MONTREAL -- Remi Walter broke a tie in the 63rd minute in Sporting Kansas City's 2-1 victory over Montreal on Saturday night.

Walter powered through the defense for the winner.

 

Roger Espinoza tied it for Kansas City (5-11-4) in the 29th. Romell Quioto opened the scoring for Montreal (9-8-2) in the 13th.

