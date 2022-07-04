Police say 5 people killed, 19 hospitalized in shooting at July 4th parade in Highland Park near Chicago
Updated 7/4/2022 12:35 PM
CHICAGO -- Police say 5 people killed, 19 hospitalized in shooting at July 4th parade in Highland Park near Chicago.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.