Long, Red Bulls beat Sporting KC 1-0
Updated 7/3/2022 10:07 PM
KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Aaron Long scored and the New York Red Bulls beat Sporting Kansas City 1-0 on Sunday despite playing the 20-plus minutes a man down.
Long gave the Red Bulls (9-5-5) a 1-0 lead in the 53rd minute when he headed home a ball-in played by Lewis Morgan.
New York played a man down after Sean Nealis was shown a red card in the 73rd minute for a hand ball that - after video review - was determined to have denied an obvious goal-scoring opportunity.
Both teams play again Saturday when Kansas City visits Montreal and the Red Bulls play at Cincinnati.
___
More AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.