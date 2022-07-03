Cologne's Pride parade draws upwards of 1 million in Germany

Participants of the Cologne Pride rally pose in front of the Cathedral in Cologne, Germany, Sunday, July 3, 2022. This year's Christopher Street Day (CSD) Gay Parade with thousands of demonstrators for LGBTQ rights is the first after the coronavirus pandemic to be followed by hundreds of thousands of spectators in the streets of Cologne. Associated Press

North Rhine-Westphalia minister president Hendrik Wuest, center, and Cologne Mayer Henriette Reker, right, giving a speech on a float at the opening of the Cologne Pride rally in Cologne, Germany, Sunday, July 3, 2022. This year's Christopher Street Day (CSD) Gay Parade with thousands of demonstrators for LGBTQ rights is the first after the coronavirus pandemic to be followed by hundreds of thousands of spectators in the streets of Cologne. Associated Press

Scott and Brad from Australia meet as participants of the Cologne Pride rally in Cologne, Germany, Sunday, July 3, 2022. This year's Christopher Street Day (CSD) Gay Parade with thousands of demonstrators for LGBTQ rights is the first after the coronavirus pandemic to be followed by hundreds of thousands of spectators in the streets of Cologne. Associated Press

