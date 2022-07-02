 

Wimbledon updates | Tan wins again, reaches 4th round

  • France's Harmony Tan returns to Britain's Katie Boulter during their women's third round singles match on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 2, 2022.

    France's Harmony Tan returns to Britain's Katie Boulter during their women's third round singles match on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 2, 2022. Associated Press

  • Coco Gauff of the US celebrates after beating Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu in a second round women's singles match on day four of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, June 30, 2022.

    Coco Gauff of the US celebrates after beating Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu in a second round women's singles match on day four of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, June 30, 2022. Associated Press

 
Associated Press
 
 
Posted7/2/2022 7:00 AM

WIMBLEDON, England -- The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):

Noon

The woman who eliminated Serena Williams in the first round at Wimbledon keeps on winning.

Harmony Tan beat Katie Boulter 6-1, 6-1 on No. 2 Court to reach the fourth round. It's the first time in her career that she has won three straight matches.

Tan, an unseeded Frenchwoman, beat Williams in three sets on Centre Court on the second day of the tournament. She then defeated 32nd-seeded Sara Sorribes Tormo in the second round.

Tan will next face either Coco Gauff or Amanda Anisimova in the fourth round.

11 a.m.

Coco Gauff and Rafael Nadal get back on Centre Court on Day 6 at Wimbledon.

Gauff will face Amanda Anisimova in the third round at the All England Club, while two-time Wimbledon champion Nadal will play Lorenzo Sonego.

Another two-time champion at the grass-court Grand Slam will play between those matches with Petra Kvitova taking on fourth-seeded Paula Badosa.

French Open champion Iga Swiatek will play her third-round match on No. 1 Court against AlizÃ© Cornet. Fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas will play Nick Kyrgios after that.

