AP PHOTOS: The 1st week at the Wimbledon tennis tournament

A rainbow arches in the sky as seen from the courts on day four of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, June 30, 2022. Associated Press

A member of the ground staff moves some flowers ahead of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, June 26, 2022. Associated Press

Poland's Iga Swiatek returns to Croatia's Jana Fett in a first round women's singles match on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Associated Press

A member of ground staff shakes water off the covers during a rain delay on day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, June 27, 2022. Associated Press

Britain's Emma Raducanu celebrates beating Belgium's Alison van Uytvanck to win a women's first round singles match on day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, June 27, 2022. Associated Press

Australia's Nick Kyrgios returns the ball during the singles tennis match against Britain's Paul Jubb on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Associated Press

Spain's Rafael Nadal jumps up as he serves to Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo in a first round men's singles match on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Associated Press

Crowds flock on the Hill outside court one on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Associated Press

Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis during their singles tennis match on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Associated Press

France's Harmony Tan celebrates after beating Serena Williams of the US in a first round women's singles match on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Associated Press

Coco Gauff of the US serves to Romania's Elena-Gabriela Ruse during their singles tennis match on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Associated Press

Poland's Iga Swiatek sporting a Ukrainian colors ribbon on her hat waits to receive serve from Croatia's Jana Fett in a first round women's singles match on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Associated Press

Spain's Rafael Nadal returns to Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo in a first round men's singles match on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Associated Press

Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic, left, returns the ball to Romania's Simona Halep in a singles tennis match on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Associated Press

Britain's Andy Murray waves after losing a singles tennis match against John Isner of the US on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Associated Press

Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic returns the ball to Italy's Jasmine Paolini during their singles tennis match on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Associated Press

Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas returns to Switzerland's Alexander Ritschard during their singles tennis match on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Associated Press

Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko serves to Germany's Jule Niemeier in a third round women's singles match on day five of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 1, 2022. Associated Press

Tereza Martincova of the Czech Republic prepares to serve to Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in a singles tennis match on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Associated Press

Taylor Fritz of the US stretches to return to Britain's Alastair Gray in a second round men's single match on day four of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, June 30, 2022. Associated Press

Spain's Rafael Nadal serves to Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis in a second round men's singles match on day four of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, June 30, 2022. Associated Press

Coco Gauff of the US falls as she tries to make a return to Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu in a second round women's singles match on day four of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, June 30, 2022. Associated Press

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz returns the ball to Germany's Oscar Otte in a men's singles match on day five of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 1, 2022. Associated Press

Italy's Jannik Sinner plays John Isner of the US during their men's singles third round match on day five of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 1, 2022. Associated Press

France's Caroline Garcia celebrates defeating Britain's Emma Raducanu in a singles tennis match on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Associated Press

Rain covers are placed on the courts on day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, June 27, 2022. Associated Press

Romania's Simona Halep gestures as she play Belgium's Kirsten Flipkens in a second round women's single match on day four of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, June 30, 2022. Associated Press