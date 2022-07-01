Wimbledon lookahead: Gauff and Nadal back on Centre Court

WIMBLEDON, England -- LOOKAHEAD TO SATURDAY

Coco Gauff and Rafael Nadal will be back on Centre Court on Day 6 at Wimbledon. Gauff will face another American, Amanda Anisimova, in the third round at the All England Club. Nadal, a two-time Wimbledon champion, will play Lorenzo Sonego. In between those match, another two-time champion at the grass-court Grand Slam, Petra Kvitova, will take on fourth-seeded Paula Badosa. French Open champion Iga Swiatek will play her third-round match on No. 1 Court against AlizÃ© Cornet. After that match, fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas will play Nick Kyrgios.

SATURDAY'S FORECAST

Cloudy. High of 70 degrees Fahrenheit (21 degrees Celsius).

THURSDAY'S KEY RESULTS

Women's Third Round: No. 3 Ons Jabeur beat Diane Parry 6-2, 6-3; Tatjana Maria beat No. 5 Maria Sakkari 6-3, 7-5; No. 12 Jelena Ostapenko beat Irina-Camelia Begu 3-6, 6-1, 6-1; No. 24 Elise Mertens beat No. 15 Angelique Kerber 6-4, 7-5; Marie Bouzkova beat No. 28 Alison Riske 6-2, 6-3; Heather Watson beat Kaja Juvan 7-6 (6), 6-2; Caroline Garcia beat No. 33 Zhang Shuai 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5); Jule Niemeier beat Lesia Tsurenko 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Men's Second Round: Jack Sock beat Maxime Cressy 6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (1).

Men's Third Round: No. 1 Novak Djokovic beat No. 25 Miomir Kecmanovic 6-0, 6-3, 6-4; No. 5 Carlos Alcaraz beat No. 32 Oscar Otte 6-3, 6-1, 6-2; No. 9 Cam Norrie beat Steve Johnson 6-4, 6-1, 6-0; No. 10 Jannik Sinner beat No. 20 John Isner 6-4, 7-6 (4), 6-3; Tim van Rijthoven beat No. 22 Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-4, 6-3, 6-4; No. 23 Frances Tiafoe beat Alexander Bublik 3-6, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (3), 6-4; No. 30 Tommy Paul beat Jiri Vesely 6-3, 6-2, 6-2; David Goffin beat Ugo Humbert 4-6, 7-5, 6-2, 7-5.

STAT OF THE DAY

13,729 - The number of aces John Isner hit to set the record for most on the men's tour. Isner finished with 24 aces in his third-round loss to Sinner.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

'Tunisians. They came up with that I think few years ago, one or two years ago. Funny because a minister in Tunisia comes like, 'Hello, Minister.' It was funny, but it's nice to be called that." - Jabeur on being nicknamed 'Minister of Happiness' back home in Tunisia.

