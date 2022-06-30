Arango, Musovski, Opoku score in LAFC's 3-1 win over Dallas

Los Angeles FC defender Giorgio Chiellini waves prior to the team's MLS soccer match against FC Dallas in Los Angeles, Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Associated Press

FC Dallas midfielder Paul Arriola, left, attempts to gain control of the ball from the air next to Los Angeles FC midfielder Ilie Sanchez, center, and defender Ryan Hollingshead during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Los Angeles, Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Associated Press

FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira (10) celebrates his goal against Los Angeles FC with defender Lucas Bartlett (26) during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Los Angeles, Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Associated Press

FC Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes, left, makes a save in front of Los Angeles FC defender Ryan Hollingshead (24) during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Los Angeles, Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Associated Press

Los Angeles FC goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau gives up a goal to FC Dallas during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Los Angeles, Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Associated Press

FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira, left, and Los Angeles FC defender Diego Palacios (12) vie for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Los Angeles, Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Associated Press

Los Angeles FC defender Jesus David Murillo, left, and FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira vie for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Los Angeles, Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Associated Press

Los Angeles FC forward Daniel Musovski celebrates his goal against the FC Dallas during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Los Angeles, Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Associated Press

LOS ANGELES -- Christian Arango, Danny Musovski and Kwadwo Opoku each scored for Los Angeles FC in a 3-1 victory over Dallas on Wednesday night.

Arango's goal put LAFC (11-3-3) ahead 2-1 in the 57th minute. Musovski opened the scoring in the 23rd and Opoku capped it in the 86th.

Jesus Ferreira scored for Dallas (7-5-5) in the 38th.

Maxime Crepeau saved two shots for LAFC. Maarten Paes saved eight shots for Dallas.

LAFC next plays on Saturday against the Vancouver Whitecaps on the road, and Dallas will host Inter Miami on Monday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.