 

Regan Deering wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Illinois' 13th Congressional District.

 
Associated Press
Updated 6/30/2022 5:59 PM

WASHINGTON -- Regan Deering wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Illinois' 13th Congressional District.

