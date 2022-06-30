Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell $4.02 to $105.76 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for August delivery fell $1.45 to $114.81 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery fell 18 cents to $3.65 a gallon. July heating oil fell 14 cents to $3.90 a gallon. August natural gas fell $1.08 to $5.42 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $10.20 to $1,807.30 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 39 cents to $20.35 an ounce and September copper fell 7 cents to $3.71 a pound.

The dollar fell to 135.58 Japanese yen from 136.54 yen. The euro rose to $1.0479 from $1.0442.