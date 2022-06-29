Navarro scores, Slonina earns shutout as Chicago beats Union
Updated 6/29/2022 9:34 PM
CHICAGO -- Federico Navarro scored in the 68th minute and the Chicago Fire beat the Philadelphia Union 1-0 on Wednesday night.
Gabriel Slonina saved both of the shots he faced for Fire (4-8-5). Andre Blake saved three shots for the Union (7-2-8).
Both teams play Sunday. The Fire visit the San Jose Earthquakes and the Union visit the Columbus Crew.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
