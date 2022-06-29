 

Navarro scores, Slonina earns shutout as Chicago beats Union

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 6/29/2022 9:34 PM

CHICAGO -- Federico Navarro scored in the 68th minute and the Chicago Fire beat the Philadelphia Union 1-0 on Wednesday night.

Gabriel Slonina saved both of the shots he faced for Fire (4-8-5). Andre Blake saved three shots for the Union (7-2-8).

 

Both teams play Sunday. The Fire visit the San Jose Earthquakes and the Union visit the Columbus Crew.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 