Norway joins neighbors, offers extra booster shot to elderly

COPENHAGEN, Denmark -- Norway on Wednesday joined fellow Scandinavian countries in offering a second booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine to some of its population, to be available from July 1 to people aged 75 and over, because of a rise in infections.

'There is a need to vaccinate our most vulnerable citizens," Health Minister Ingvild Kjerkol said, adding that vaccination remains 'the cornerstone of the government's preparedness.'

Nursing home residents and people over 80 should be first in line, Kjerkol said, adding that the summer holidays could be 'demanding' for some municipalities - which in Norway are responsible for handling vaccinations.

'I would therefore like to emphasize that the pace of vaccination must be adapted to the municipalities' capacity,' she said.

Denmark has offered a second booster shot to nursing home residents and people aged 50 and over, while Sweden recommended a third booster shot for people with an increased risk of becoming seriously ill and anyone aged 65 and over.

___

