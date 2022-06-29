Mayor: Three men found dead in northern Illinois home

KANKAKEE, Ill. -- Police were investigating after three men were found dead in a northern Illinois house, the city's mayor said Wednesday.

Police found the three men about 2 p.m., Kankakee Mayor Christopher Curtis said.

Kankakee police said they had a heavy presence in the area around the home and would release additional information later.

Detectives and forensic evidence technicians were seen entering and leaving the modest two-story house while carrying equipment Wednesday evening. The house was surrounded by crime scene tape.

No additional details were immediately available.