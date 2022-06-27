Gray, SÃ¡nchez help Twins widen division lead over Guardians

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Sonny Gray throws against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, June 27, 2022, in Cleveland. Associated Press

CLEVELAND -- Sonny Gray pitched seven scoreless innings and Gary SÃ¡nchez had four RBIs to help the Minnesota Twins stretch their lead in the AL Central with an 11-1 blowout of the Cleveland Guardians on Monday night.

SÃ¡nchez hit a three-run homer in the second inning off Triston McKenzie (4-6). Nick Gordon and Carlos Correa added two-run homers for Minnesota, now three games up on Cleveland. The teams will play four more times this week.

The Guardians have lost five straight.

Gray (4-1) gave up just three singles and struck out three.

YANKEES 9, ATHLETICS 5

NEW YORK -- Josh Donaldson hit a go-ahead two-run double during a six-run sixth inning and New York beat Oakland.

The Yankees took advantage of two catcher's interference calls, a hit batter and a walk to spark their rally. Donaldson lined an 0-2 fastball from A.J. Puk (1-1) into left field for a 6-5 lead.

New York won after trailing for the 23rd time this season and improved its majors-best record to 54-20.

Evis Andrus hit a three-run double for Oakland in the third.

Albert Abreu (1-0) struck out four in 2 1/3 hitless innings.

CARDINALS 9, MARLINS 0

ST. LOUIS -- Juan Yepez had his first career multi-homer game and Adam Wainwright pitched seven scoreless innings as St. Louis beat Miami.

Yepez drove in five runs. Paul Goldschmidt went 4 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs.

Wainwright (6-5) scattered seven hits through his first five innings. He retired the final seven batters he faced and struck out nine.

Marlins starter Pablo LÃ³pez (5-4) gave up five runs in five innings.

BLUE JAYS 7, RED SOX 2

TORONTO -- Kevin Gausman matched a season high with 10 strikeouts over seven scoreless innings, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered and Toronto halted Boston's seven-game winning streak.

Guerrero hit a two-run home run, his 18th of the season, Matt Chapman also hit a two-run blast and George Springer added a solo shot.

Gausman (6-6) allowed four hits and walked two.

Red Sox right-hander Connor Seabold (0-1) allowed seven runs and nine hits in 4 2/3 innings.

NATIONALS 3, PIRATES 2

WASHINGTON -- Maikel Franco hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning and Washington beat Pittsburgh.

Luis GarcÃ­a had three hits for the Nationals, who've won five of seven.

Top prospect Oneil Cruz hit his first homer of the season for Pittsburgh.

Pirates reliever Chris Stratton (4-4) was an out away from working around GarcÃ­a's leadoff double in the eighth when Franco launched a first-pitch slider to left-center, giving the Nationals their first lead of the night.

Carl Edwards Jr. (2-1) pitched two scoreless innings, and Kyle Finnegan handled the ninth for his first save.

