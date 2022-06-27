Grains mixed, Livestock mixed
Updated 6/27/2022 2:49 PM
Wheat for Jul. fell 19.75 cents at $9.04 a bushel; Jul. corn was off 6 cents at $7.4425 a bushel, Jul. oats gained 22 cents $6.19 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans rose 19.75 cents at $16.3050 a bushel.
Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle was up .90 cent at $1.3625 higher a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose 1.62 cents at $1.7412 a pound; while Jul. lean hogs was off .75 cent at $1.1017 a pound.
