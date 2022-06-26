Norway mourns victims of Oslo shooting with memorial service

Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit lights candles during a service in Oslo Cathedral, Oslo, Sunday June 26, 2022, after an attack in Oslo on Saturday. A gunman opened fire in Oslo's nightlife district early Saturday, killing two people and leaving more than 20 wounded in what the Norwegian security service called an "Islamist terror act" during the capital's annual LGBTQ Pride festival. (Javad Parsa/NTB via AP) Associated Press

Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store speaks during a service in Oslo Cathedral, Oslo, Sunday June 26, 2022, after an attack in Oslo on Saturday. A gunman opened fire in Oslo's nightlife district early Saturday, killing two people and leaving more than 20 wounded in what the Norwegian security service called an "Islamist terror act" during the capital's annual LGBTQ Pride festival. (Javad Parsa/NTB via AP) Associated Press

Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit, center, and Rev. Olav Fykse Tveit, center right, leave after a service in Oslo Cathedral, Oslo, Sunday June 26, 2022, after an attack in Oslo on Saturday. A gunman opened fire in Oslo's nightlife district early Saturday, killing two people and leaving more than 20 wounded in what the Norwegian security service called an "Islamist terror act" during the capital's annual LGBTQ Pride festival. (Javad Parsa/NTB via AP) Associated Press

A service in Oslo Cathedral, Oslo, Sunday June 26, 2022, after an attack in Oslo on Saturday. A gunman opened fire in Oslo's nightlife district early Saturday, killing two people and leaving more than 20 wounded in what the Norwegian security service called an "Islamist terror act" during the capital's annual LGBTQ Pride festival. (Javad Parsa/NTB via AP) Associated Press

Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit after a service in Oslo Cathedral, Oslo, Sunday June 26, 2022, after an attack in Oslo on Saturday. A gunman opened fire in Oslo's nightlife district early Saturday, killing two people and leaving more than 20 wounded in what the Norwegian security service called an "Islamist terror act" during the capital's annual LGBTQ Pride festival. (Javad Parsa/NTB via AP) Associated Press

Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store speaks during a service in Oslo Cathedral, Oslo, Sunday June 26, 2022, after an attack in Oslo on Saturday. A gunman opened fire in Oslo's nightlife district early Saturday, killing two people and leaving more than 20 wounded in what the Norwegian security service called an "Islamist terror act" during the capital's annual LGBTQ Pride festival. (Javad Parsa/NTB via AP) Associated Press

People comfort each other at the scene of a shooting in central Oslo, Norway, Saturday, June 25, 2022. A gunman who opened fire in Oslo's nightlife district has killed two people and left more than 20 others injured during the LGBTQ Pride festival in Norway's capital. Associated Press

People comfort each other as they stand at the scene of a shooting in central Oslo, Norway, Saturday, June 25, 2022. A gunman who opened fire in Oslo's nightlife district has killed two men and left more than 20 other people injured during the LGBTQ Pride festival in Norway's capital. Associated Press

A man walks with a dog decorated with rainbow wings near the scene of a shooting in central of Oslo, Norway, Sunday, June 26, 2022. A gunman opened fire in Oslo's nightlife district early Saturday, killing two people and leaving more than 20 wounded in what the Norwegian security service called an "Islamist terror act" during the capital's annual LGBTQ Pride festival. Associated Press