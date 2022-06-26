After Roe's demise, clergy lead faithful in praise, laments
Updated 6/26/2022 3:29 PM
Praise and lament for the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned abortion rights filled sacred spaces this weekend
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.