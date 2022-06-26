After Roe's demise, clergy lead faithful in praise, laments

The Very Rev. Kris Stubna, rector of St. Paul Cathedral Parish, preaches on the topic of abortion after the recent Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade during Mass at St. Paul Catholic Cathedral in Pittsburgh on Sunday, June 26, 2022. During his service, Stubna said the overturning of the nearly 50-year-old Roe v. Wade ruling was the result of prayers and efforts of many Catholics and others. Associated Press

Parishioners kneel as the Very Rev. Kris Stubna leads Mass at St. Paul Catholic Cathedral in Pittsburgh on Sunday, June 26, 2022. Associated Press

University of Pittsburgh student Olivia Meholic, front, prays after receiving Communion at St. Paul Catholic Cathedral in Pittsburgh on Sunday, June 26, 2022. During the service, the Very Rev. Kris Stubna gave a homily focused on the Supreme Court's decision to overturn the nearly 50-year-old Roe v. Wade ruling, which he said was the result of prayers and efforts of many Catholics and others. Associated Press

The Very Rev. Kris Stubna leads Mass at St. Paul Catholic Cathedral in Pittsburgh on Sunday, June 26, 2022. During his service Stubna discarded his planned Sunday homily and focused on the Supreme Court's decision to overturn the nearly 50-year-old Roe v. Wade ruling, which he said was the result of prayers and efforts of many Catholics and others. Associated Press

The Very Rev. Kris Stubna, rector of St. Paul Cathedral Parish, gives a homily on the topic of abortion and the recent Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade during Mass at St. Paul Catholic Cathedral in Pittsburgh on Sunday, June 26, 2022. During his service Stubna said that Friday was "a day of great joy and blessing." Associated Press

Sunday Mass is held at St. Paul Catholic Cathedral in Pittsburgh on June 26, 2022. During the service, the Very Rev. Kris Stubna gave a homily focused on the Supreme Court's decision to overturn the nearly 50-year-old Roe v. Wade ruling, which he said was the result of prayers and efforts of many Catholics and others. Associated Press

Parishioners stand to pray during Mass at St. Paul Catholic Cathedral in Pittsburgh on Sunday, June 26, 2022. Associated Press