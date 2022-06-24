 

Man found dead in barn after exchanging gunfire with police

 
Associated Press
Updated 6/24/2022 7:03 AM

LYNNVILLE, Ind. -- A man being sought as a fugitive has been found dead inside a southwestern Indiana barn after exchanging gunfire with members of a police taskforce.

Authorities had been seeking the man for several days when officers located him Thursday near Lynnville, state police said Friday in a release.

 

He fled into the barn after shots were fired. A police SWAT team later found his body inside. His name was not immediately released.

No officers were wounded. State police are investigating the shooting.

The man had been on the run since Tuesday evening after shots were fired at Warrick County deputies during a car chase. He eventually stopped the vehicle and ran through a wooded area, according to state police.

Officers began searching the area where he was spotted Thursday near Lynnville, northeast of Evansville.

