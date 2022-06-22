Rivas slam, Happ and Wisdom homer, Cubs rout Pirates 14-5

Pittsburgh Pirates' Bligh Madris celebrates after driving in three runs with a double off Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Daniel Norris during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. The Cubs won 14-5. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs' Patrick Wisdom, right, is greeted by Rafael Ortega as he returns to the dugout after hitting a two-run home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jerod Eickhoff during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs' Alfonso Rivas scores the second of two runs driven in on a single by Patrick Wisdom off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jered Eickhoff during the second inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs' Alfonso Rivas, right, is greeted by Jason Heyward as he returns to the dugout after hitting a grand slam off Pittsburgh Pirates' relief pitcher, normally an infielder, Diego Castillo during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. The Cubs won 14-5. Associated Press

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jerod Eickhoff delivers during the first inning his major league debut during a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Keegan Thompson delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Associated Press

PITTSBURGH -- Ian Happ and Patrick Wisdom hit two-run homers early and Alfonso Rivas added a grand slam off a position player late as the Chicago Cubs routed the Pittsburgh Pirates 14-5 Wednesday night.

Held to a total of two runs in the first two games of the series, Chicago broke out for seven runs in the second inning.

The Cubs loaded the bases and Jared Eickhoff (0-1) then hit Rivas with a pitch. Rafael Ortega doubled to score two and Patrick Wisdom singled home two more and brought up Happ.

Happ sent a first-pitch fastball to the shrubbery atop the center field wall. The Pittsburgh native continued his torrid June and is now hitting .380 with eight RBIs and three home runs this month.

Wisdom homered to nearly the same spot in the ballpark in the fourth.

Eickhoff made his 2022 debut and allowed 10 runs on 10 hits in 4 1/3 innings. He became the first Pirates pitcher to give up 10 runs in his first outing with the team. He also gave up 10 runs in his first start with the New York Mets in 2021.

Chicago starter Keegan Thompson (7-2) worked six innings and allowed four hits. He struck out seven and gave up one run, a solo homer by Diego Castillo in the second.

Castillo moved from second base to the mound to pitch the ninth inning for Pittsburgh. He loaded the bases with two walks and a hit better before Rivas hit a 65-mph offering to the right field seats for his first career grand slam.

Oneil Cruz drove in a run with a grounder in the ninth - he has an RBI in all five games to start his career, including three games this season. Fellow rookie Bligh Madris hit a three-run double later in the inning after two Chicago errors.

ROSTER MOVE

Pirates: Designated RHP Heath Hembree for assignment to make room for Eickhoff.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cubs: LHP Drew Smyly (oblique) threw a 30-pitch bullpen session on Tuesday.

Pirates: OF Jake Marisnick (left thumb surgery) was moved from the COVID-19 IL to the 60-day IL. He starts a rehab assignment next week, but can't be activated until July 12. '» OF Ben Gamel (left hamstring strain) will go on a rehab assignment this week. '» OF Greg Allen (left hamstring strain) will be out until at least the All-Star break.

UP NEXT

Cubs LHP Justin Steele (2-5, 4.27 ERA) will face Pirates LHP JosÃ© Quintana (1-4, 3.66) in the conclusion of the four-game series Thursday afternoon.

