Afghanistan earthquake kills at least 155 people
Posted6/22/2022 7:00 AM
KABUL, Afghanistan -- Afghanistan's state-run news agency is reporting that at least 155 people have been killed in an earthquake in the country's eastern Paktika province.
Information remained scarce otherwise on the magnitude 6 earthquake that struck.
The Bakhtar news agency separately reported rescuers were arriving by helicopter.
