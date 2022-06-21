Chicago police: Teen girls arrested in stabbing of girl, 15

CHICAGO -- Two teenage girls have been charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery in the stabbing of a 15-year-old girl on Chicago's Southside.

The suspects - ages 17 and 15 - were arrested Monday, Chicago police said.

Their names were not released Tuesday.

Police said the victim suffered serious injuries May 20 after being stabbed multiple times.