Chicago police: Teen girls arrested in stabbing of girl, 15
Updated 6/21/2022 9:53 AM
CHICAGO -- Two teenage girls have been charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery in the stabbing of a 15-year-old girl on Chicago's Southside.
The suspects - ages 17 and 15 - were arrested Monday, Chicago police said.
Their names were not released Tuesday.
Police said the victim suffered serious injuries May 20 after being stabbed multiple times.
