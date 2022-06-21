Texas public safety chief says classroom door in Uvalde school shooting was not locked, even as police waited for key
Updated 6/21/2022 10:52 AM
AUSTIN, Texas -- Texas public safety chief says classroom door in Uvalde school shooting was not locked, even as police waited for key.
