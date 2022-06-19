Wilson, Hamby help Aces rally, beat Lynx 96-95

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) drives to the basket against the Minnesota Lynx during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP) Associated Press

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) lays up the ball against the Minnesota Lynx during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP) Associated Press

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) shoots around Minnesota Lynx guard Evina Westbrook (2) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP) Associated Press

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) drives to the basket against Minnesota Lynx center Nikolina Milic (31) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP) Associated Press

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) and forward A'ja Wilson celebrate after a play against the Minnesota Lynx during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP) Associated Press

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) lays up the ball between Minnesota Lynx guard Moriah Jefferson (4) and forward Jessica Shepard (10) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP) Associated Press

LAS VEGAS -- A'ja Wilson scored 25 points, Dearica Hamby added 16 - including a 3-pointer in the closing seconds - and the Las Vegas Aces rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat the Minnesota Lynx 96-95 Sunday.

Kayla McBride hit a 3-pointer and Jessica Shepard scored four point in a 7-2 spurt that trimmed Minnesota's deficit to 93-91 with 1:38 to play. Neither team scored again until Chelsea Gray shook a reaching McBride with a behind-the-back move to get into the lane and kicked it out to a wide-open Hamby for a 3-pointer from the left corner to give Las Vegas a five-point advantage with 15.5 seconds left.

Shepard made a layup about 10 seconds later and, after a turnover by Gray on the inbounds pass, Shepard inexplicably drove for layup with 0.4 seconds left to make it 96-95.

Shepard had a career-high 22 points on 9-of-10 shooting, a career-best 18 rebounds and six assists in 28 minutes off the bench. In her fourth WNBA season out of Notre Dame, Shepard has each of her four career double-doubles this season.

Moriah Jefferson had 21 points and seven assists, Aerial Powers added 15 points and McBride scored 11 for Minnesota. The Lynx (3-13) have lost five games in a row and seven of their last eight.

Kelsey Plum, who scored five points on 2-of-9 shooting in the first half, finished with 21 points and six assists for the Aces (13-2), who have won four games in a row and 11 of their last 12. Gray had 16 points and nine assists and Jackie Young scored 13 points.

Minnesota's Sylvia Fowles missed her fourth consecutive game due to a knee injury and her backup, Natalie Achonwa, has been limited to two games this season because of a hamstring injury.

Nikolina Milic hit a 3-pointer to open the scoring in the third quarter that gave Minnesota its largest lead of the game a 54-39.

