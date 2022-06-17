Lifeguard shortage delays Chicago pool openings until July 5

CHICAGO -- Chicago residents seeking relief from a recent heat wave won't be able to cool off in the city's pools until after the Fourth of July weekend because of a lifeguard shortage, park officials said.

The pools were initially expected to open for the summer on June 24, although the Chicago Park District had been warning that a nationwide lifeguard shortage could affect pool openings.

Park district officials confirmed Thursday that Chicago's city-operated pools won't open until July 5 because they need to hire more lifeguards, and test and certify them, the Chicago Tribune reported.

'Opening pools on July 5th will allow the district additional time to recruit and implement a strategy that provides pool resources to as many communities as possible this summer,' district officials said in a statement.

News of the delayed pool openings follows a week of searing heat across Chicago and much of the Midwest. Temperatures at Chicago's Midway Airport reached 100 degrees (37.8 Celsius) on Tuesday and Wednesday - the first time since 2012 the city has recorded that temperature on two consecutive days, the National Weather Service said.

Temperatures have since fallen and a cooler weekend is forecast before temperatures rise again early next week, the weather service said.

Chicago resident Carla Lopez, who often takes her 11-year-old daughter, Amaya, to public pools in the summer to cool down, said the delay is frustrating.

'It's already affecting us because it's, like, 100 degrees and we can't get in there yet,' said Lopez, who has been taking her daughter to a beach near her apartment complex to cool down.

Chicago's beaches have been open since Memorial Day weekend.