 

Switzerland reopens airspace after 'technical malfunction'

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted6/15/2022 7:00 AM

GENEVA -- Switzerland reopened its airspace Wednesday after a brief closure for safety reasons because of an unspecified 'technical malfunction," authorities said.

Skyguide, the air navigation service, initially said the closure would be in effect 'until further notice' after the malfunction early in the morning.

 

A few hours later, it said the airspace closure was lifted at 8:30 a.m. (0630 GMT; 2:30 a.m. EDT) and air traffic over Switzerland was resuming along with operations at the country's two national airports in Geneva and Zurich.

"Skyguide regrets this incident and its consequences for its customers and partners, as well as for the passengers at the two national airports,' it said in a statement.

A spokesman for Skyguide couldn't be immediately reached for comment by phone or text message.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 