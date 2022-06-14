Army Corps of Engineers in Memphis changing commanders

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- The Memphis district of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is getting a new commander.

Col. Zachary L. Miller will relinquish command to Lt. Col. Robert W. Green in a ceremony scheduled for Thursday, the Corps' Memphis district said in a news release.

Green is currently the deputy commander for the district, which covers an area of 25,000 square miles (6.4 million hectares) in parts of Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois and Kentucky. Green will then transfer command to Col. Brian D. Sawser in July.

Miller assumed command of the district in July 2019. He was responsible for flood damage reduction, navigation, environmental stewardship, emergency operations and other civil works along 610 miles (981 kilometers) of the Mississippi River and the White River. The district manages levees, tributaries, harbors and navigation channels connected to the rivers.

Miller also served as the Recovery Field Office Commander for hurricanes Laura and Ida in Louisiana, the Corps said.

In addition to its Memphis headquarters, the district has field offices in Caruthersville, Missouri; Carlisle, Arkansas; and Wynne, Arkansas.