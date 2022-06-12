 

Angels take on the Mets after Walsh hit for the cycle

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted6/12/2022 7:00 AM

New York Mets (39-22, first in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (29-32, second in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 7:08 p.m. EDT

 

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Taijuan Walker (3-2, 3.28 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Angels: Patrick Sandoval (3-1, 2.81 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)


BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels meet the New York Mets after Jared Walsh hit for the cycle against the Mets on Saturday.

Los Angeles is 29-32 overall and 17-17 in home games. Angels hitters have a collective .313 on-base percentage, the sixth-ranked percentage in the AL.

New York has a 20-14 record on the road and a 39-22 record overall. The Mets have a 32-8 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Sunday's game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout has 15 doubles, a triple and 16 home runs for the Angels. Walsh is 12-for-39 with three doubles, a triple and a home run over the past 10 games.

Pete Alonso has nine doubles and 17 home runs for the Mets. Eduardo Escobar is 13-for-39 with three doubles, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 2-8, .218 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Mets: 5-5, .245 batting average, 5.13 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Angels: Taylor Ward: 10-Day IL (hamstring), David Fletcher: 60-Day IL (hip), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (nasal fracture), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Mets: Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (right shoulder), Starling Marte: day-to-day (leg), Travis Jankowski: 10-Day IL (hand), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (oblique), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (lat), James McCann: 10-Day IL (hamate), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

